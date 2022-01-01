Go
Capitol Cider

A paradise for cider lovers, and a safe haven for the gluten free!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

818 E Pike St • $$

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish and Chips$22.00
Cider battered cod with hand cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
Steak Salad$24.00
Chimichurri marinated flank steak, baby lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, blue cheese dressing
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
Served with housemade stoneground mustard aioli
Lemon Cake$14.00
Lemon zest, hemp milk, house flour blend, canola oil, coconut cream frosting, candied lemon, mixed berry coulis
Charred Broccoli$10.00
Charred broccoli flavored with garlic oil, garlic, and lemon
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Cheese Curds$14.00
White cheddar battered and fried, served with housemade apple butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
Chicken Wings$16.00
One pound of wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with celery sticks and either housemade blue cheese or ranch dressing
Half Pound Burger$22.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

818 E Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
