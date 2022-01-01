Go
Capitol Pizza

Pizza & Apps
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10am-10pm,
TUESDAY CLOSED
Friday, Saturday 10am-12am
Sunday 10am-9pm
FREE DELIVERY OVER 25$

PIZZA • SALADS

805 W. 88 ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
Bacon, beef, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Vegi GF$18.75
The Greek GF$18.75
Deluxe GF$18.75
14" Chicken Alfredo$18.75
White chicken and mushrooms on a white Alfredo sauce smothered in cheese.
20" Cheese Pizza$21.75
Chicken Alfredo GF$18.75
Bbq GF$18.75
14" Jalapeño Popper$18.75
Garlic butter sauce and bacon covered with provolone, mozzarella and cream cheeses, with fresh jalapeños and raspberry jam.
14" Fiesta Chicken$18.75
All white chicken breast, fresh tomato, jalapeños and green chili peppers, smothered with mozzarella and cheddar and topped with our fiesta seasoning.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

805 W. 88 ave.

Thornton CO

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
