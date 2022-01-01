Capitola bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Capitola
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Zelda's On the Beach
203 Esplanade, Capitola
|Popular items
|Zeldas Cheeseburger
|$17.00
harris ranch angus patty, choice of cheddar, jack or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & onion on a potato bun, served with fries
|Calamari & Fries
|$18.00
zelda’s famous deep fried local calamari with lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce, served with fries
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
crispy fried alaskan cod fillets with lemon,
house tartar sauce, served with fries
Capitola Bar & Grill
231 Esplanade, Capitola
|Popular items
|American Burger
|$16.00
locally sourced chuck, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, house ketchup & yellow mustard
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
sundried tomato pesto aioli, roasted jalapeno, buckhorn applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted fontina cheese, ciabatta
|Frito Misto
|$15.00
local fried squid, crisp vegetables, shishito peppers and caper aioli