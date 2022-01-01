Capitola bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Capitola

Zelda's On the Beach image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Zelda's On the Beach

203 Esplanade, Capitola

Avg 3 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zeldas Cheeseburger$17.00
harris ranch angus patty, choice of cheddar, jack or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & onion on a potato bun, served with fries
Calamari & Fries$18.00
zelda’s famous deep fried local calamari with lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce, served with fries
Fish & Chips$20.00
crispy fried alaskan cod fillets with lemon,
house tartar sauce, served with fries
More about Zelda's On the Beach
Capitola Bar & Grill image

 

Capitola Bar & Grill

231 Esplanade, Capitola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
American Burger$16.00
locally sourced chuck, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, house ketchup & yellow mustard
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sundried tomato pesto aioli, roasted jalapeno, buckhorn applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted fontina cheese, ciabatta
Frito Misto$15.00
local fried squid, crisp vegetables, shishito peppers and caper aioli
More about Capitola Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Sand Bar Capitola

211 Esplanade, Capitola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$13.95
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$10.95
More about The Sand Bar Capitola

