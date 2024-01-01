Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Capitola

Capitola restaurants
Capitola restaurants that serve enchiladas

Dharma's Restaurant - 4250 Capitola Road

4250 Capitola Road, Capitola

Nada Chicken Enchiladas$22.95
2 soy chicken enchiladas smothered in a green tomatillo salsa and served with refried pinto beans, parsley rice, sliced avocado, melted cheese and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and cabbage and served with a small side salad with vinaigrette dressing. (gluten free & vegan optional)
Margaritaville Capitola

231 Esplanade Suite 101, Capitola

Chicken Enchiladas Verde$24.00
