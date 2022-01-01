Capitol Burgerz
Your local burger & brunch joint offering specialty smash style burgers, fresh cut fries, and twisted breakfast items. Join our community on Facebook and Instagram.
WE APPRECIATIATE ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT!
1233 N 3rd St
Popular Items
Location
1233 N 3rd St
Harrisburg PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ward of Health
Come in and enjoy!
The Millworks
Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Knead Slice Shop
Come in and enjoy!