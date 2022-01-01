Go
Capitol Burgerz

Your local burger & brunch joint offering specialty smash style burgers, fresh cut fries, and twisted breakfast items. Join our community on Facebook and Instagram.
1233 N 3rd St

Popular Items

THE EARLY BURG$13.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF, & AMERICAN CHEESE TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG, BACON, & CAPITOL SAUCE
QUARTER POUND BURGER$7.00
AMERICAN CHEESE, ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR TOPPINGS
THE BRUSKIE$13.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF & AMERICAN CHEESE PILED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS, BACON, & GARLIC AIOLI
THE RUGRAT$13.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF & PIMENTO CHEESE PILED WITH DILL PICKLES, GARLIC AIOLI, SHREDDED LETTUCE, & BACON
SIDE FRIES$4.00
HAND CUT & DOUBLE FRIED FRENCH FRIES SEASONED WITH SALT & CRACKED BLACK PEPPER
SOUTHERN CHARM$9.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE PATTY, & PIMENTO CHEESE PILED BETWEEN A FRESH BROWN BUTTER BISCUIT
THE LITTLE NIKKI$13.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF & AMERICAN CHEESE PILED WITH CRISPY ONIONS, HONEY BBQ, BACON, & RANCH DRESSING
THE O.G.$12.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF & AMERICAN CHEESE PILED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, RED ONION, PICKLES & CAPITOL SAUCE
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
OUR HAND CUT FRIES SERVED WITH A LARGE SIDE OF OUR HOUSE CHEESE WIZ
BYO SMASH$11.00
HALF POUND LOCAL BEEF & AMERICAN CHEESE LOADED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS, ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR TOPPINGS
Location

1233 N 3rd St

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

