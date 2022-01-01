Go
Toast

Capo WM

Come in and enjoy!

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$1.82
Chicken Fontina Sub- Small$11.50
SODA (CAN)$1.50
pepsi, diet pepsi, sprite
Chicken Fontina Sub- Large$14.50
Italian Combo Sub- Large$13.50
Caprese Sub- Small$10.50
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$10.50
Small$10.50
Classic Cuban Sub- Large$14.50
Italian Combo Sub- Small$10.50

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Western Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uptowner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homeslyce DC New

No reviews yet

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood.

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

No reviews yet

CYM West End located at 1143 New Hampshire Ave NW inside Yours Truly Hotel. Good food & good vibes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston