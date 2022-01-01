Go
Toast

Capo Deli Western Market

Come in and enjoy!

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caprese Sub- Small$11.00
Chips BBQ$1.82
Large$14.00
Italian Combo Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chips Miss Vicky's Salt & Vinegar$1.82
Chicken Fontina Sub- Small$12.00
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
Chips Lays Regular$1.82
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
See full menu

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tonic at Quigleys

No reviews yet

Featuring American comfort food with a twist, Tonic’s menu is reminiscent of your mother’s recipes – homemade mac n’ cheese, delicious hamburgers that are perfectly seasoned and topped with tasty fixings, specialty pizzas that satisfy every craving, and, of course, our signature tater tots fried to a golden perfection.

Capo WM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carvings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston