Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW

Popular Items

Roast Turkey Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.00
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Chips Miss Vicky's Jalapeno$1.82
Pickle$2.00
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Chips Miss Vicky's Salt & Vinegar$1.82
Italian Combo Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Location

715A Florida Ave, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dacha Beer Garden

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC.
Located in the Shaw neighborhood, Dacha is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, local meads and ciders, draft cocktails and an array of carefully curated wines. Our seasonal food menus are inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens with an eye for local sourcing and farm-to-table authenticity. We are both dog and family friendly. All are welcome at Dacha Beer Garden!

Unconventional Diner

Unconventional Diner serves inspired dishes that blend soulful comfort with haute technique. The menu is studded with imaginative delights that echo the restaurant's name, from French fries with "sexy sauce" to spring rolls with "Franch" dressing to a meatloaf "nothing like anyone's mom's.” Chef David Deshaies, a much-praised protege of Michel Richard, is the culinary force behind this highly acclaimed spot in Shaw. Craft beer and cocktails add to the alchemy for diners looking for an entertaining (and delicious) culinary experience.

The Dabney

Online ordering available 4:30 - 7:30pm Wednesday thru Sunday.
For full menu descriptions please visit www.thedabney.com
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

BKK Cookshop

fun and tasty thai food. draft cocktails. asian beer. great wines & sakes.
awesome atmosphere and a killer patio. from the folks behind beau thai.

