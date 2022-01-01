Go
Capo Restaurant

Located on West Broadway in South Boston, Capo Restaurant is a rustic neighborhood gathering place that serves fine Italian food and spirits in an energetic and comfortably classic setting.

443 West Broadway

Popular Items

Little Gem Caesar$12.00
shaved pecorino, anchovy
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
herbed & breaded, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni pomodoro
Sausage Cavatelli$25.00
pink vodka sauce, broccolini
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
Sauce by the Pint
Garlic Bread$8.00
black pepper & oregano ciabatta
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
herbed & breaded, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni pomodoro
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
classic meat ragu
Meatballs$13.00
classic pork & beef
443 West Broadway

South Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
