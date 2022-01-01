Go
Capone's Italian Cucina

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

19688 Beach Blvd #10

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Popular Items

SIDE MEAT BALLS$6.00
Beef & Pork 50/50% house made Mamma's meat balls, marinara sauce & basil. Meat balls contains bread crumbs, eggs, parmesan cheese, buttermilk and Italian herbs
INSALATA CESARE
Crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, housemade Caesar dressing
POLLO PARMIGIANO$27.00
Lightly breaded hand pounded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese, pasta marinara
FARFALLE O' SOLE MIO$25.00
Dino’s Signature dish of bow tie pasta, chicken sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms,
creamy Marsala sauce
GARLIC BREAD$5.00
3 slices of our ciabatta bread, garlic, Parmesan cheese and herbs
INSALATA DI PERA
Romaine lettuce, baby mixed greens, pears, Gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
POLLO PICATTA$27.00
Hand pounded pan-roasted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, lemon cream caper sauce, pasta aglio e olio
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO$24.00
Sliced to order lightly breaded eggplant,
baked with marinara and mozzrella cheese, side pasta marinara
LASAGNA CAPONE'S$22.00
Housemade small meatballs, ricotta cheese, Bolognese sauce, mozzarella cheese
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$19.00
Traditional Bolognese sauce
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

