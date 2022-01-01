Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.

Go
Popular Items

Fries$4.75
The Original$13.25
Pepper and onions with Capo's sauce (hot or mild)
Parmesan fries$6.00
Oil and garlic with parsley & shaved parmesan cheese
Cutlet Parma$15.25
House marinara with shaved parmesan and fresh mozzarella
Cheese Fries$5.25
Provolone whiz or cheese whiz
Cutlet Italiano$15.75
Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & prosciutto with sweet red pepper sauce
Roast Beef$15.50
Tender sliced beef served in our house Au Jus
Pork Italiano$15.75
Broccoli rabe, sharp provolone & prosciutto with sweet red pepper sauce
Cutlet Home style$13.75
Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden crisp
Pork Classic$12.75
Slow Roasted Pork prepared in Italian herbs and spices served in house Au Jus
Location

16 Wilmington West Chester Pike

Chadds Ford PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
