Go
Consumer picView gallery

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

291 Sub Way

Milford, CT 06461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

291 Sub Way, Milford CT 06461

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blind Rhino at Tribus
orange starNo Reviews
100 Raton Dr Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Bert's Deli
orange star4.5 • 359
400 Boston Post Rd Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Scratch Baking
orange star4.5 • 49
84 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Cafe Atlantique
orange star4.4 • 451
33 W River St, Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Frosty Twist - 22, Broad Street Milford
orange starNo Reviews
22 South broad street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Sprout juice bar
orange starNo Reviews
37 River street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milford

Cafe Atlantique
orange star4.4 • 451
33 W River St, Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Bert's Deli
orange star4.5 • 359
400 Boston Post Rd Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese - Milford
orange star4.3 • 243
902 Boston Post Rd Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Oar & Oak
orange star4.6 • 130
1 Seabreeze Ave Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Scratch Baking
orange star4.5 • 49
84 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Milford

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston