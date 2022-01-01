Go
Toast

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.

SMOOTHIES

20 Commerce Park

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

The Loaded Toast$6.50
Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
Hot Flavored Brew$2.25
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast$5.00
Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese
Cold Brew$3.25
Made with our UC Bold Rain Forest Alliance Certified Beans!
Cold Flavored Brew$2.25
Strawberry Acai$3.50
Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries
Acai Bowl$9.00
Each Bowl is a Crushed Fruit Base blended with Yogurt & fruit, topped with fresh fruit or your choice of toppings. Choose your base- Acai, 4 Berry, Pineapple, Mango or Strawberry & Choose 4 toppings.
Fruit Bowl$4.00
Your choice of 3 items!
Berry Berry Good$6.00
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Breakfast Parfait$7.00
Served All Day! Vanilla low-fat yogurt with your choice of 3 toppings, and your choice of 6 different types of granola!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

20 Commerce Park

Milford CT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CappuGino's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elks Club Milford Connecticut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scratch Baking

No reviews yet

A bake shop in a small city with a big heart!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston