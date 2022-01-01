CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.
Location
Milford CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
