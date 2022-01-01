Go
Cappy's House of Pizza

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

741 State Rd

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Lg French Fries$4.00
Small Cheese$8.79
Large Cheese$11.89
Sm French Fries$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks 8Pc$7.50
Onion Rings$5.95
House made vodka battered
Ceasar Salad$7.75
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons with a tangy Ceasar Dressing, topped with Romano Cheese
Steak and Cheese Sub$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
Large Chicken Tenders$10.99
8 pieces
Italian Sub$7.99
Beef Bologna, Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

741 State Rd, Plymouth MA 02360

