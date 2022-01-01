Go
Toast

Capri

Come in and enjoy!

3 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
traditional breading + whole milk mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
Zucchini Frites$9.00
basil aioli + spiced rose sauce
Mamma Mia Pizza$15.00
veal, beef & pork meatballs + caramelized shallots + mozzarella cheese + herb ricotta + pomodoro sauce
Chicken Francaise$20.00
classic white wine butter cream sauce + lemon parmesan risotto + broccolini
Burrata Caprese$12.00
vine ripe tomatoes + fresh whole basil + EVOO + balsamic reduction
Capri Napolitana Pizza$12.00
oven roasted San Marzano tomatoes + four cheese blend + mozzarella ~ fontina + provolone + parmigiana + fresh basil
Bread + Sun-Dried Tomato Dip$4.00
Eggplant Milanese Pizza$15.00
crispy eggplant + roasted red peppers + minced garlic + fresh basil + herb ricotta + mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
Margherita Pizza$13.00
oven roasted San Marzano tomatoes + whole milk mozzarella + fresh basil
Wedding Soup$6.00
petite meatballs + diced chicken + carrots + escarole + pastina
See full menu

Location

3 Central Ave

Salisbury MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Ocean Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surfside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swell Willey's

No reviews yet

Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home.

Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach
and the future of Swell Willey’s.
We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

Groundswell Surf Cafe

No reviews yet

Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston