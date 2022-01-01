Go
Caps Pizza and Bar image

Caps Pizza and Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

725 Reviews

$$

1428 1st Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Diet Coke$3.00
Cap's Calzone$16.50
Fried Zucchini$8.50
14" Cheese$14.35
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Four Cheese Calzone$15.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Antipasto Salad$12.55
Cap's Mediterranean Salad$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1428 1st Ave, San Diego CA 92101

Caps Pizza and Bar

orange star4.5 • 725 Reviews

