Capstan Bar Brewing Company

Capstan Bar Brewing Company (CBBC) is a family-owned small-scale craft brewery and taproom located in Hampton, Virginia. CBBC creates outstanding handcrafted beers using the finest sourced ingredients, blending old-world techniques with modern innovations in recipe development, bringing west coast-styles, local favorites, and rotating artisanal handcrafted beers to the Hampton Roads Region of Virginia. Cheers!!

2036 Exploration Way • $$

Avg 4.9 (314 reviews)

CBBC's Kölsch is a light, crisp, and refreshing unfiltered version of the classic German beer from Cologne. Our Kölsch is brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and delicately hopped with German Hersbrucker hops. This beer was fermented with an authentic Kölsch yeast to give it a crisp, clean flavor profile with notes of grain and subtle fruit. 5.1% ABV • 20 IBUs
CBBC's West Coast Red Ale is brewed with two different kinds of caramel malts, plus Munich malt and a touch of chocolate malt to accentuate the malt profile. It is bittered with Chinook hops, with generous late additions of Cascade and Centennial hops. The result is a beer with a solid malt backbone, balanced with West Coast hops, and a mild citrus aroma from the Cascade. 6.84% ABV • 22 IBUs
CBBC's Pumpkin Ale is inspired by an old family recipe for pumpkin bread. A full-bodied, malty, Scottish ale balances hints of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. We brew our Pumpkin Ale with pumpkin, whole cinnamon sticks, and crushed nutmeg. This is the perfect beer to drink as the leaves turn and the weather cools.  6.7 % ABV and 17 IBUs
CBBC's Hefeweizen is a light, crisp and refreshing unfiltered version of a traditional German hefeweizen. White wheat and pilsner malts, German Hallertau and Mt Hood hops and German hefeweizen yeast come together delivering the perfect balance of banana esters and clove phenolics. 5.5% ABV, 9 IBUs.
CBBC's Award Winning - Oatmeal Raisin Brown Ale is an Oatmeal Brown Ale featuring flaked oats, spices, panela sugar, lactose, cinnamon, vanilla, and raisins. This ale tastes soooo good!! 7.76% ABV, 23 IBUs.
Live Music
Groups
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

