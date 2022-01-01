Capstan Bar Brewing Company

CBBC's West Coast Red Ale is brewed with two different kinds of caramel malts, plus Munich malt and a touch of chocolate malt to accentuate the malt profile. It is bittered with Chinook hops, with generous late additions of Cascade and Centennial hops. The result is a beer with a solid malt backbone, balanced with West Coast hops, and a mild citrus aroma from the Cascade. 6.84% ABV • 22 IBUs

