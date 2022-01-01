Capt' n Pete's
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
15 Reviews
$
7425 S Wayne St
Hamilton, IN 46742
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
7425 S Wayne St, Hamilton IN 46742
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Howie's on Hamilton
Fun and relaxing lake restaurant with great food and awesome view
Caruso's Restaurant
Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!
Brewskies Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Auburn City Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!