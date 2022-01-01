Go
Capt' n Pete's image

Capt' n Pete's

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

15 Reviews

$

7425 S Wayne St

Hamilton, IN 46742

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

7425 S Wayne St, Hamilton IN 46742

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Howie's on Hamilton

No reviews yet

Fun and relaxing lake restaurant with great food and awesome view

Caruso's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!

Brewskies Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Auburn City Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capt' n Pete's

orange star4.0 • 15 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston