Captain Bill's Oyster Bar

Captain Bill's, an Upscale Seafood Tavern, focusing on fresh, local fish, Raw Bar, refined cocktails, wine and beer, and live music!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

145 107th Ave. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

145 107th Ave.

Treasure Island FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

