Captain Charles Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
16320 Cobb Island Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16320 Cobb Island Rd
Newburg MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Slice House
Come in and enjoy!
The Rex
Come in and enjoy!
The Slice House II
Come in and enjoy!
Olde Town Pub
Whether you're celebrating a big event or winding down after work, the Pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a small-town feel. We have 14 beers on tap plus award-winning wings, enticing appetizers and delicious meals for the entire family.