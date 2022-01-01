Capt Hirams Resort
Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
1632 Reviews
$$
1606 Indian River Drive
Sebastian, FL 32958
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1606 Indian River Drive, Sebastian FL 32958
Nearby restaurants
Sandwich Shack and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Giuseppe's Pizzeria
Giuseppe's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine was established by the late Giuseppe Giambanco, and his son, Robert Giambanco. Originally from Carini, Sicily, Robert and his father first opened the restaurant in the Roseland Plaza adjacent to Publix in 1983. When Robert married in 1990, he an his wife, Tina, took over the family business. and relocated it to 935 Sebastian Blvd in 1991. Today, the family business is run with the help of their children Raffaella and Lorenzo. Together, the family continues to provide you with the same tradition of serving good food at great prices, all in the family atmosphere their reputation began being built on more than twenty-five years ago.
The Giambanco Family
RJ's Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Marsh Landing Restaurant
Marsh Landing Restaurant strives to bring you back in time to enjoy the early Florida simpler times when folks lived off the land, hand-made dishes and fine cuisine from scratch, and enjoyed good times all together.