Go
Toast

Captain James seafood palace

Thank you, see you soon!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

2127 Boston St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)

Popular Items

ASPARAGUS GRILLED$6.00
CRAB CAKE$42.95
TRADITIONAL JUMBO LUMP AND CLAW MIXTURE BROILED TO PERFECTION.
HUSHPUPPY$7.00
CREAM CRAB$8.00
CRAB DIP$15.50
SIGNATURE BAKED CRAB DIP SERVED WITH PRETZEL BREAD
CRABCAKE SAND$41.95
8 OZ SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
SEAFOOD ALFREDO$28.00
LOBSTER, SHRIMP & SCALLOPS IN TRADITIONAL ALFREDO SAUCE OVER FETTUCCINI
CJs FRIES$14.00
WAFFLE FRIES TOPPED WITH CRAB DIP AND SHREDDED CHEESES.
SEAFOOD PLATTER$37.00
FISH, SHRIMP, SCALLOP, CRAB BALLS & SNOW CRAB CLUSTER.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2127 Boston St

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bondhouse Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located on the corner of Aliceanna and Bond Streets, Bond House Kitchen serves as a perfect first impression of Fell’s Point. Our goal is to provide an environment where friends and family can share memorable moments.
Our chefs have curated an exquisite menu supporting local farms.

:)

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stuggy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barcocina

No reviews yet

With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston