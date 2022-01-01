Union Station Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Dirty Chips
"DIRTY" Potato chips are cooked kettle style in a peanut oil, gluten free and cholesterol free.
Tex-Mex Bowl$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Aioli.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.25
Salmon Teriyaki Plate$14.99
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet, Teriyaki Sauce, Scallions, Steamed White Rice
Chicken Cobb Salad*$9.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
Smash Burger COMBO$11.49
100% Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Secret Sauce, Burger Bun.
INCLUDES Ruffles Chips & Drink
Caesar Salad with Chicken$9.99
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Spinach & Cranberry Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Shaved Almonds, Spinach, Lettuce, Red Onion, Champagne Vinaigrette.
Turkey Club Wrap$8.99
Deli Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Flour Tortilla
Chipotle Wrap$8.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato, Mexican Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
9960 NW 116th Way

Medley FL

