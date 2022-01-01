Go
Captain Joe's Grill

9901 NORTH MAIN ST

Popular Items

ANGUS BURGER$10.99
fresh Angus beef grilled to your liking and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.49
Crispy, golden chicken tenders. Served with a side of ranch. Buffalo-style available.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$8.99
Signature item. Garlic sauce, pickles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in pita bread.
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato.
FULL SIDE OF FRIES$3.99
2 PIECE BAJA FISH TACOS$10.99
Soft-shell tacos stuffed with lightly breaded cod fillets, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime sauce, citrus slaw, and pico de gallo.
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO$16.99
Linguine pasta tossed with broccoli and creamy garlic Parmesan Alfredo then topped with blackened chicken and shaved Parmesan.
JAMBALAYA$17.99
Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage in our house recipe creole sauce. Served over white rice.
FISH & CHIPS$16.99
Lightly battered cold water cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries
MICHIGAN SALAD$9.99
Signature item. Mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Location

9901 NORTH MAIN ST

WHITMORE LAKE MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
