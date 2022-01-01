Go
Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks$10.00
warm pretzels dusted with coarse salt served with beer cheese sauce for dipping
Crispy Chicken B.L.T.$16.00
a cornflake-breaded fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a brioche roll
Cup of Chowder$7.00
6 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Bowl of Chowder$9.00
12 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Fish & Chips: Original$23.00
golden fried local cod served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Chicken Tenders$15.00
hand-cut, hand-breaded boneless tenders tossed in one of our many original sauces
Warm Rolls And Butter$0.25
warm rolls and butter are provided complimentary during dine-in service but $0.25 per serving applies for takeout. We appreciate your understanding!
Quart of Chowder - Hot$17.00
32 ounces of our award-winning, thick and creamy New England-style clam chowder
Captain Burger$16.00
our half-pound burger grilled to your liking served on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
Caesar Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth MA 02673

Sons of Erin Cape Cod

No reviews yet

We are a private membership club with approximately 1400 members; the club is owned by our membership with Board of Directors (BOD) oversight; we serve food Wednesday through Saturday only with a limited menu; we have a full service bar which is open 7 days per week. Club is managed by two paid employees; Bar Manager and Restaurant Manager who report to the BOD. I am the President of the Club and work closely with our Treasurer making financial decisions.

Scally's Irish Ale House

No reviews yet

Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone

Ryan's South Yarmouth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yarmouth House Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more

