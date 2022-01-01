Go
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

Seasonal outdoor restaurant on Shaw's Cove, serving classic New England fare.

SEAFOOD

80 Hamilton Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish-n-Chips, 1 piece$9.95
Fried Cod, 1 piece with fries and slaw
3 Clam Fritters$3.00
Fish-n-Chips, 2 piece$15.95
Fried Cod, 2 pieces, with fries and slaw
Large Lobster Salad Roll$24.95
Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.
Large Hot Lobster Roll$24.95
Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a long toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.
6 Clam Fritters$5.95
New England Clam Chowder$5.75
Tartar
Ketchup
Lobster Bisque$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

80 Hamilton Street

New London CT

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
