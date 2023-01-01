Go
A map showing the location of Captain Thompsons Resort - 48 James StreetView gallery

Captain Thompsons Resort - 48 James Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

48 James Street

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

48 James Street, Alexandria Bay NY 13607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Riley's by the River - 46-48 James Street
orange starNo Reviews
46-48 James Street Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
View restaurantnext
Thousand Islands Club - 21952 Club Road
orange starNo Reviews
21952 Club Road Wellesley Island, NY 13640
View restaurantnext
Rooted Juice Bar & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
428 Riverside Drive Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurantnext
DiPrinzios kitchen - 428 Riverside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
482 Riverside Dr Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurantnext
The Channelside
orange starNo Reviews
506 Riverside Drive Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurantnext
The Clayton Yacht Club - 115 Bartlett Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
115 Bartlett Point Road Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Alexandria Bay

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Captain Thompsons Resort - 48 James Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston