Go
Toast

Captain Dusty'S Ice Cream Of Beverly Farms

Spring is in the air!
Welcome back to Captain Dusty's Ice Cream!

ICE CREAM

642 Hale St • $

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Mint chocolate chip
Mint oreo
Cookie dough
Mississippi mud
Twist (chocolate & vanilla)
Pint$7.25
Vanilla soft serve
Cookies & cream
Quart$8.95
Peanut butter fudge

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

642 Hale St

Beverly MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bagel Shop

No reviews yet

The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

The Bagel Shop Donation Program

No reviews yet

All Food Delivery Will be Handled By Us!

La Chanterelle at Endicott College

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Victoria Taqueria

No reviews yet

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston