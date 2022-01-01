Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Salem
Closed today
224 Reviews
$
143 Derby St
Salem, MA 01970
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
143 Derby St, Salem MA 01970
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sea Level Oyster Bar
2 floors boasting spectacular views of the Salem Harbor, offering waterfront dining on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-741-0555**
Notch Brewing - Salem MA
Come in and enjoy!
All Souls Lounge
Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese and delicious small plates! We offer plenty of vegan and gluten free options.
FB Salem
Come in and enjoy!