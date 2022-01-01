Go
Toast

Captain Groovy's

Captain Groovy's is a frame off mind, "where the grass is greener, the sky bluer, wind is steady, and the belly is always full"

8101 Shore Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl She$9.00
Classic she crab with cream, crab meat, old bay and a hint of sherry.
Bali Chicken$11.00
Cider marinated, grilled, t/w bacon, provolone, joe's mustard sauce, Served on a brioche bun.
Bread Pudding$8.00
New Orleans style bread pudding topped with a bourbon sauce.
Fried Shrimp Dinner$17.00
6 lightly fried shrimp served with fresh fries, carolina slaw, cocktail & tartar sauces.
Greek$9.00
Romaine lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion & pepperoncini served with greek dressing.
Voodoo Wings 12$24.00
Breaded & fried tossed in our famous voodoo sauce, served hot or mild with ranch or blue cheese dressings.
Sanibel$14.00
Fresh catch of the day your choice of blackened, bronzed, broiled, grilled or fried. Served on a brioche bun.
Cup She$4.50
Classic she crab with cream, crab meat, old bay and a hint of sherry.
Crab Cake Sand$14.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
House Burger$8.50
1/3 lb. burger served with lettuce, tomato & red onion, served on a toasted brioche bun
See full menu

Location

8101 Shore Drive

Norfolk VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stony's Dockside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Best food around!

COVA Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TASTE HQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bold Mariner Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Order Bold Mariner Beer and Bar-Q BBQ Online for Pick-Up

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston