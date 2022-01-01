Go
Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

"Captain Hook's is a family owned Sushi/Pho/Thai restaurant! We are located on the corner of Veterans Pkwy and Santa Barbara Blvd in Cape Coral, FL. We strive to give you the best service possible, and serve the best quality food we have to offer! All aboard the Captain's ship for the freshest Sushi, unique Thai flavors, and Pho bowl you've never had!!! See you soon!!"

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Popular Items

HIGH FIVE$18.00
Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, asparagus, scallions & cream cheese topped w/ spicy Krab
ORANGE DRAGON$18.00
Crunchy shrimp tempura, krab, massago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo w/ fresh salmon on top
RED DRAGON$18.00
Crunchy shrimp tempura, Krab, masago, asparagus, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo topped w/ yellow fin tuna
SEVEN SEAS$20.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy Krab salad & masago topped w/ fresh tuna, yellowtail, escolar & salmon
AMERICAN DREAM$18.50
Half tuna, half fresh salmon, mixed steamed lobster & blue crab meat, cucumber and tempura flakes topped w/ sushi shrimps, avocado, mixed lobster & blue crab meat & yum-yum sauce
JAPANESE BAGEL$15.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds
SKY RAINBOW$17.00
Regular California roll topped with yellowfin tuna, escolar , salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado
CAPE TOWN$19.00
Deep fried butterfly coconut shrimp, Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, masago, with yellowtail on top
FIRE CRACKER$17.00
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped w/ crunchy Krab salad, scallions, jalapeno & sriracha sauce
TUNA EMPIRE$19.00
Yellowfin tuna, crunchy Krab, cucumber, cream cheese, w/ sesame ahi tuna & avocado on top drizzled w/ wasabi cream sauce

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Cape Coral FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

