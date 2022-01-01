Go
  • Captain Ron's Pirate Pizza

Captain Ron's Pirate Pizza

16757 State Route 664 South

Popular Items

Capt. Coney Dog$4.99
All Beef Hot Dog on a Bun Topped with Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Onions
75 Cent Wings All Day Wednesday$0.75
Treasure Chest 24 Pieces$21.99
Voyager Sub$8.49
Italian Sub: Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Italian Dressing.
Shipmate Sub$8.49
Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Capt. Kid$3.99
All Beef Hot Dog on a Fresh Bun
Ahoy 6 Pieces$6.99
Swashbuckler 12 Pieces$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.49
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon and Provolone
Pirate Pizza Sub$8.49
Pepperoni, Provolone and Pizza Sauce
16757 State Route 664 South

Logan OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
