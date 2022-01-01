Burritos in Captiva
Captiva restaurants that serve burritos
Cantina Captiva
14970 Captiva Dr., Captiva
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
|MIni Burritos
|$14.00
|Shrimp Burrito
|$18.00
RC Otters Island Eats
11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva
|Captiva Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Stuffed with black beans, onions,bell peppers, sausage, eggs and cheese. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$18.99
Fresh gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream