Burritos in Captiva

Captiva restaurants
Captiva restaurants that serve burritos

Cantina Captiva image

 

Cantina Captiva

14970 Captiva Dr., Captiva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Burrito$18.00
MIni Burritos$14.00
Shrimp Burrito$18.00
More about Cantina Captiva
Item pic

 

RC Otters Island Eats

11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Captiva Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Stuffed with black beans, onions,bell peppers, sausage, eggs and cheese. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Shrimp Burrito$18.99
Fresh gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream
More about RC Otters Island Eats

