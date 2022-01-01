Cake in Captiva
Captiva restaurants that serve cake
RC Otters Island Eats
11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva
|Crab Cake Platter
|$23.99
Three of our famous lump crab cakes served with a side or tropical mango dipping sauce
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
With cream cheese frosting
Keylime Bistro
11509 Andy Rosse Lane, Fort Myers
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
3 blue crab cakes seasoned & baked, served with keylime aioli, yellow rice, and daily vegetable