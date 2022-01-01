Mahi mahi in Captiva
Captiva restaurants that serve mahi mahi
RC Otters Island Eats
11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva
|Smoked Mahi Fish Dip
|$10.99
A delicious Captiva Island fish dip prepared with mayo, celery, carrots, onions and a hint of red pepper, served chilled with crackers
Keylime Bistro
11509 Andy Rosse Lane, Fort Myers
|Almond Mahi
|$27.00
mahi sautéed with almond crumbs & topped with a pineapple salsa
|Mahi
|$26.00
Blackened, Grilled, or Fried. Served with yellow rice and daily vegetable.
|Mahi Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli