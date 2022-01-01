Quesadillas in Captiva
Captiva restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cantina Captiva
14970 Captiva Dr., Captiva
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Three Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
RC Otters Island Eats
11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva
|Steak N' Cheese Quesadilla
|$15.99
Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with marinated steak, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.99
Crisp flour tortilla bursting with fresh veggies and smothered with cheddar jack chesse