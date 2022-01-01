Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Captiva

Captiva restaurants
Captiva restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Cantina Captiva image

 

Cantina Captiva

14970 Captiva Dr., Captiva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
More about Cantina Captiva
RC Otters Island Eats image

 

RC Otters Island Eats

11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
Crisp flour tortilla bursting with fresh veggies and smothered with cheddar jack chesse
More about RC Otters Island Eats

