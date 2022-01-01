Go
Toast

Capulet

Restaurant in Bywater, New Orleans.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3014 Dauphine St • $$

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Kimchi Melt (GF/Vegetarian Option)$13.00
Braised brisket or smoked cauliflower, kim-chi, swiss, vegan gochujang aioli on Texas toast
Fries (V/GF)$4.00
Fries with your choice of seasoning: Salt & Vinegar, Nutritional Yeast, Furikake, or Salt & Pepper
Harissa Sprouts (GF)$9.50
crispy brussels | house harissa | preserved lemon relish |
pistachios
Vegan Garlic Aioli$1.00
Green Salad (v/gf)$8.00
Compostella farms greens | radish | shallot | pickled peppers | rosemary roasted nuts | sherry viniagrette
Roasted Watermelon Gazpacho (v/gf)$7.00
roasted watermelon | pomegranate-sweet soy | mixed pickle | herbs
Seared Shrimp Bravas$14.00
sweet potato | brava sauce | garlic aioli
Smoked Blackbean Burger (v/gf)$13.00
fried green chile | butter lettuce | pickled peppers | chipotle-onion jam
Crispy 24-Hour Short Rib (gf) or Crispy Lion's Mane Mushroom (v/gf)$15.00
tamarind glaze | miso-turnip puree | fermented bok-choy
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF)$13.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3014 Dauphine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anna's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bywater Brew Pub

No reviews yet

Bywater Brew Pub is a full-scale Brewery and a full-service Bar and Restaurant serving Cajun / Vietnamese / Gastropub fare

Nagomi

No reviews yet

Located in the historic bywater neighborhood, Nagomi offers fusion style chef's choice sushi from master sushi chef Kazuyuki "Kaz" Ishikawa.

Sylvain

No reviews yet

Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston