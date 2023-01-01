Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Capulus Coffee House - 881 St Clair Avenue West
A map showing the location of Capulus Coffee House - 881 St Clair Avenue WestView gallery

Capulus Coffee House - 881 St Clair Avenue West

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

881 St Clair Avenue West

Toronto, CN M6C 1C4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

881 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto CN M6C 1C4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - Yonge & Sheppard - 003C-FR - Yonge & Sheppard
orange starNo Reviews
4841 Yonge Street Toronto, CN M2N 5X2
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - 1019 Kingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Road UNIT A Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3 Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Capulus Coffee House - 881 St Clair Avenue West

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston