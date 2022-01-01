Go
Carabao Express

2309 W Parmer Ln

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Pancit Palabok$7.99
A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with real shrimp and pork puréed to make a savory gravy sauce, sliced boiled egg, chicharron, and fried garlic. Hearty and savory, it's perfect as a light meal or anytime snack.
Pork Belly Sisig Birria Tacos$11.99
Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with Lechon kawali sisig, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeño
Bowl$7.99
1 Base & 1 Entrée
Lumpia Shanghai
Filipino pork and veggie spring rolls accompanied with sweet chili sauce.
Box$9.99
2 Bases & 2 Entrées
Banana Turon
Deep fried plantain bananas wrapped in spring roll wrappers.
Garlic Rice$4.99
Cooked with tons of fried garlic. A delicious addition to any meal. So yummy!
Beef Birria Tacos$11.99
Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with juicy tender beef, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a small side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeños.
Boodle Box$14.99
Your very own Boodle Fight in a box. 2 Bases, 3 Entrées, Lumpia Shanghai, Veggie Lumpia, egg, sauces and side garnishes.
2309 W Parmer Ln

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
