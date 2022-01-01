Go
CARACARA

730 Broadway

Popular Items

Lettuce Wraps
local leaf lettuce, pickled carrot, pickled onion, tamari mojo, sweet chili, sweet soy drizzle
Chix Taco$5.00
Jerusalem spiced Chicken thighs, mango chili amba, cilantro, flour tortilla
Falafel Bao$12.00
aioli, sambal, pickled onion, pickled cucumber, cilantro
Beef Taco$6.00
kalbi braised beef short ribs, salsa morita, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Caracara Salad$14.00
Local mixed lettuces, avocado, navel oranges, pistachios, basil, chili, orange vinaigrette
Location

730 Broadway

Dunedin FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
