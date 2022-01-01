Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
9148 Taylorsville Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9148 Taylorsville Rd
Jeffersontown KY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Taco Luchador
Come in and enjoy!
Mussel and Burger Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
BoomBozz Pizza
Open for Takeout/Delivery