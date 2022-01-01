Go
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

5439 new cut rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go Green Sauce
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side$11.50
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side$9.25
Chaufa Rice$8.99
Whole Chicken w/ 3 side$21.99
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side$10.50
To Go Caralis Sauce
Carali's Wrap$8.49
1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides$8.75
To Go Amarillo
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5439 new cut rd

louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
