Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

4620 North Lincoln Ave

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$14.95
Gluten free roasted beet & chickpea patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Smash Burger$14.95
two beef patties layered with American cheese, pickle, aioli, served on a buttered bun. Add fried egg $2. Add Bacon $2.
Large side of Fries$6.00
Arc Aioli$0.50
Cobb$14.95
chopped chicken, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, avocado, cucumber, hard boiled egg with blue cheese dressing
Brussel Sprouts$8.95
tossed with Thai chili & lemon
Merkts Burger$14.95
two beef patties with Merkts pub cheese, bbq sauce, crispy bacon, served on a buttered bun
Prosciutto Pizza$16.95
Shaved prosciutto, fig marmalade, balsamic glaze, fresh goat cheese, white sauce & arugula
Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
served with a side of house-made ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
house battered chicken, pickles & chipotle ranch sauce
Location

4620 North Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
