Carbon BK
Open today 9:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
262 Kingston Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11213
Nearby restaurants
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.
Izzy's Fried Chicken
Come in and Enjoy
Holesome Bagels
Come on in and enjoy!
Cornbread
Come in and enjoy!