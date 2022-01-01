Go
Carbon BK

Open today 9:00 PM - 2:00 AM

262 Kingston Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Popular Items

18 Piece Wings$18.00
Choice of Fried or Charcoal Grilled.
Burnt Rice$20.00
Choice of Protein
Served Over Burnt Rice
Topped with Pico De Gallo
Chicken Nuggiez$12.00
Deep Fried Golden Brown White Meat Chicken. Choice of Sauce
Patagonian Half Chicken$21.00
Spiced Half Chicken, Roasted On Our Charcoal Rotisserie with a Hint of Rosemary
Choice of 2 Sides
Chicken Milanesa Sandwich$17.00
Ciabatta, Breaded Chicken, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes & Garlic Aioli
6 Piece Wings$8.00
Choice of Fried or Charcoal Grilled.
Empanadas$11.00
Pockets Of Crusty Dough Stuffed With Beef And Egg
Carbon Fries$7.00
Double Fried House Crinkle Cut Potato Slices
Sausage$21.00
Choice of Sausage
Roasted Over Our Charcoal Pit
Choice of 2 Sides
Carbon Roast Beef Sandwich$17.00
Ciabatta, Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Red Peppers, Fresh Tomato and Garlic Aioli. Served Au Jus.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 pm - 2:00 am

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11213

