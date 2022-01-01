Go
  • Carbon Live Fire - West Town

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av

Popular Items

Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with shredded cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Steak Burrito Bowl$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Mother Clucker$12.29
Chicken, Chicken and More
Clucking Chicken! One pound of our Tequila Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast mixed with creamy tequila lime sauce, onions and cilantro
Elote
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Chicken Taco$3.49
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Stelote$13.79
A Carbón Specialty. Premium Fire Grilled
Steak with our creamy signature elote, onions and cilantro
Chips and Guacamole$8.79
Steak Burrito$11.49
Premium Fire Grilled Steak with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
Location

810 N Marshfield Av

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
