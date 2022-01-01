Go
Toast

Carbona Pizza

Yo! Delivery and take-out Detroit style and thin crust pies!

PIZZA

2042 MacArthur Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (719 reviews)

Popular Items

side of ranch$1.50
Thick Peppperoni$26.00
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan
Thick Dino$28.00
marinara, brick cheese, mushroom, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive, green olive, red onion, arugula, parmesan (veg)
Mozzarella Styx$8.00
cheese, breaded, deep fried, and served with marinara sauce and ranch (veg)
Toasted Ravioli$10.00
cheese ravioli, breaded, deep fried, and served with marinara sauce and ranch (veg)
Thick Pollan$28.00
crema, fancy ass mushrooms, normal ass mushrooms, roasted garlic, thyme, brick cheese, parmesan (veg)
Thick Bertha$28.00
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, parmesan
Arugula Salad
arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (dressing on side) (GF, veg, keto)
Vicious Salad
romaine, radicchio, arugula, crispy prosciutto, walnuts, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing (GF) (dressing on side)
Thick Brick$23.00
marinara, brick cheese, parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2042 MacArthur Blvd

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Lake Kitchen

No reviews yet

Order togo or delivery

Bombera

No reviews yet

Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..

La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Here at La Perla, we are serving up some of the best tasting Puerto Rican Cuisine in the Bay Area at our new location! 3409 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, Ca!

Marzano - Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston