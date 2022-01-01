Carbondale restaurants you'll love
More about White House Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
White House Pizza
801 Main Ct, Carbondale
|Popular items
|15" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
|Spinart Dip
|$9.99
The dip that made us famous! Spinach & artichoke hearts blended into a creamy parmesan dip served warm with herbed focaccia bread & veggies
|15" Create Your Own
|$18.59
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
More about 450 Teppanyaki
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
450 Teppanyaki
568 highway 133, Carbondale
|Popular items
|Cali
|$7.00
crab, avocado, cucumber
|Gyoza
|$7.50
pan-fried pork dumpling
|Tuna
|$3.50
1 piece per order
More about Phat Thai - Carbondale
Phat Thai - Carbondale
343 Main St, Carbondale
|Popular items
|ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$7.00
NAM PLA, LIME, THAI HERBS
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$9.00
MINCED CHICKEN, ROASTED SHALLOT CHILI DRESSING, SESAME
|FRIED CHICKEN…THAI STYLE
|$18.00
½ NATURAL CHICKEN, SWEET CHILI, LIME & GARLIC
, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
More about Brass Anvil
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brass Anvil
348 Main St, Carbondale
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
baby greens, port-poached pear, crisp fried goat cheese,
sweet and smoky cashews, roasted apple vinaigrette
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Redbird chicken tenderloins breaded and fried
More about Homestead Bar & Grill
Homestead Bar & Grill
303 River Valley Ranch Dr, Carbondale
|Popular items
|ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE
|$14.00
sharp cheddar + american + havarti cheeses+ caramelized
onions + sautéed mushrooms + roasted red peppers
|90 SHILLING ALE BATTERED FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
crispy & tender cod lightly battered + house cut triple cooked fries + tartar sauce + slaw
|QUINOA BOWL
|$18.00
warm and hearty roasted romas + black beans + roasted red peppers + sweet corn + pico de gallo + chimichurri (VEG) (GF)
More about Tiny Pine Bistro
Tiny Pine Bistro
968 Main Street, Carbondale