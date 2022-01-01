Carbondale restaurants you'll love

Carbondale restaurants
Toast
  • Carbondale

Carbondale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Must-try Carbondale restaurants

White House Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

White House Pizza

801 Main Ct, Carbondale

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
15" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
Spinart Dip$9.99
The dip that made us famous! Spinach & artichoke hearts blended into a creamy parmesan dip served warm with herbed focaccia bread & veggies
15" Create Your Own$18.59
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
More about White House Pizza
450 Teppanyaki image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

450 Teppanyaki

568 highway 133, Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali$7.00
crab, avocado, cucumber
Gyoza$7.50
pan-fried pork dumpling
Tuna$3.50
1 piece per order
More about 450 Teppanyaki
Phat Thai - Carbondale image

 

Phat Thai - Carbondale

343 Main St, Carbondale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$7.00
NAM PLA, LIME, THAI HERBS
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$9.00
MINCED CHICKEN, ROASTED SHALLOT CHILI DRESSING, SESAME
FRIED CHICKEN…THAI STYLE$18.00
½ NATURAL CHICKEN, SWEET CHILI, LIME & GARLIC
, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
More about Phat Thai - Carbondale
Brass Anvil image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brass Anvil

348 Main St, Carbondale

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
baby greens, port-poached pear, crisp fried goat cheese,
sweet and smoky cashews, roasted apple vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Redbird chicken tenderloins breaded and fried
More about Brass Anvil
Homestead Bar & Grill image

 

Homestead Bar & Grill

303 River Valley Ranch Dr, Carbondale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE$14.00
sharp cheddar + american + havarti cheeses+ caramelized
onions + sautéed mushrooms + roasted red peppers
90 SHILLING ALE BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$17.00
crispy & tender cod lightly battered + house cut triple cooked fries + tartar sauce + slaw
QUINOA BOWL$18.00
warm and hearty roasted romas + black beans + roasted red peppers + sweet corn + pico de gallo + chimichurri (VEG) (GF)
More about Homestead Bar & Grill
Bowlounge image

 

Bowlounge

280 Favre Lane, EL Jebel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bowlounge
Banner pic

 

Tiny Pine Bistro

968 Main Street, Carbondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tiny Pine Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carbondale

Chicken Tenders

