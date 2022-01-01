Carbondale bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brass Anvil
348 Main St, Carbondale
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
baby greens, port-poached pear, crisp fried goat cheese,
sweet and smoky cashews, roasted apple vinaigrette
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Redbird chicken tenderloins breaded and fried
Homestead Bar & Grill
303 River Valley Ranch Dr, Carbondale
|Popular items
|ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE
|$14.00
sharp cheddar + american + havarti cheeses+ caramelized
onions + sautéed mushrooms + roasted red peppers
|90 SHILLING ALE BATTERED FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
crispy & tender cod lightly battered + house cut triple cooked fries + tartar sauce + slaw
|QUINOA BOWL
|$18.00
warm and hearty roasted romas + black beans + roasted red peppers + sweet corn + pico de gallo + chimichurri (VEG) (GF)