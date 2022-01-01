Carbondale restaurants you'll love

Go
Carbondale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carbondale

Carbondale's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Carbondale restaurants

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery image

 

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery

100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chinese Noodles$8.00
Wheat noodles in a delicious ginger-peanut sauce topped with sesame seeds, crushed red pepper and scallions. Add seasonal grilled veggies and tofu if you like. Rice noodles also available.
Avocado Toast$14.00
SAT & SUN ONLY. Homemade organic sourdough bread smothered with goat cheese, fresh avocado & tomato, pickled red onion & spicy sprouts. Topped with a free-range local egg, a balsamic reduction & everything-but-the-bagel spice! Comes with fresh oranges and a small organic spring mix salad.
Stuffed Biscuit$8.00
A homemade butter biscuit filled with free-range scrambled eggs, cheddar and a soysage patty. Comes with organic home fries.
More about Longbranch Cafe & Bakery
Harolds Chicken Carbondale image

 

Harolds Chicken Carbondale

600 East Grand Ave Suite5, Carbondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Wings$7.60
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
6 Wings$8.81
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
8 Wings$11.10
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
More about Harolds Chicken Carbondale
New Kahala image

 

New Kahala

600 East Grand Avenue, Carbondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet & Sour$11.05
Your choice of white meat chicken, pork, shrimp, or combo..lightly battered and topped with our in house sweet and sour sauce. Served with green peppers, carrots, and pineapple.
Fried Rice$10.20
Our freshly cooked fried rice has peas and carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and eggs. **sorry only served with ALL veggies or NO veggies
Orange Flavor$11.70
Battered chicken (or your choice of protein) in a sweet glaze with orange peels and chili peppers for taste
More about New Kahala
Map

More near Carbondale to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Evansville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston