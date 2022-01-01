Carbondale restaurants you'll love
Carbondale's top cuisines
Must-try Carbondale restaurants
More about Longbranch Cafe & Bakery
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery
100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale
|Popular items
|Spicy Chinese Noodles
|$8.00
Wheat noodles in a delicious ginger-peanut sauce topped with sesame seeds, crushed red pepper and scallions. Add seasonal grilled veggies and tofu if you like. Rice noodles also available.
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
SAT & SUN ONLY. Homemade organic sourdough bread smothered with goat cheese, fresh avocado & tomato, pickled red onion & spicy sprouts. Topped with a free-range local egg, a balsamic reduction & everything-but-the-bagel spice! Comes with fresh oranges and a small organic spring mix salad.
|Stuffed Biscuit
|$8.00
A homemade butter biscuit filled with free-range scrambled eggs, cheddar and a soysage patty. Comes with organic home fries.
More about Harolds Chicken Carbondale
Harolds Chicken Carbondale
600 East Grand Ave Suite5, Carbondale
|Popular items
|4 Wings
|$7.60
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
|6 Wings
|$8.81
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
|8 Wings
|$11.10
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
More about New Kahala
New Kahala
600 East Grand Avenue, Carbondale
|Popular items
|Sweet & Sour
|$11.05
Your choice of white meat chicken, pork, shrimp, or combo..lightly battered and topped with our in house sweet and sour sauce. Served with green peppers, carrots, and pineapple.
|Fried Rice
|$10.20
Our freshly cooked fried rice has peas and carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and eggs. **sorry only served with ALL veggies or NO veggies
|Orange Flavor
|$11.70
Battered chicken (or your choice of protein) in a sweet glaze with orange peels and chili peppers for taste